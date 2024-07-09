By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 13:35

Torrevieja's hospitality sector competes for Green Flag. Image: Yo reciclo vidrio, ¿y tú? / Facebook.

Torrevieja City Council and 168 local hospitality establishments are gearing up for a summer competition.

The competition is aimed at earning the Ecovidrio Green Flag for sustainability.

This initiative marks the fifth Banderas Verdes Movimiento ‘Green Flag Movement’ by Ecovidrio, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to managing glass packaging recycling across Spain.

Flag of Sustainability

Torrevieja will vie with 40 other municipalities in Valencia to secure the prestigious Ecovidrio “Green Flag of Sustainability,” awarded to l’Alfas del Pi and Finestrat in previous years.

This year, Ecovidrio will also recognise the two most environmentally responsible and sustainable hospitality establishments in the Valencian Community.

Evaluation Criteria

Evaluation criteria include initiatives to enhance the recycling of waste, manage energy and water consumption, and uphold sustainable procurement practices, among other variables.

The Green Flags Movement is a collaborative effort between Ecovidrio, municipalities, and hospitality providers each summer to address the high consumption of glass containers observed in coastal areas of Spain.

During these months, one-third of glass containers in circulation are used, and nearly half of single-use glass container waste is generated by the hospitality sector.