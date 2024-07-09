Tourism record boosts Malaga employment

By Talyta Franca • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 21:09

Malaga city Credit: Cayetano, Flickr

Summer has brought another tourism record to Malaga, as employment in the sector increased by 6.4%, with nearly 49,000 people now directly employed in tourism-related jobs.

The previous record, in 2019, saw 40,083 people employed directly in the tourism sector.

This growth shows the city’s essential role in employing the Costa del Sol, setting expectations for what promises to be the busiest summer yet.

Summer boom

According to the SUR report, Jacobo Florido, the city’s tourism and promotion councillor, affirmed that Malaga saw a substantial increase in tourism-related employment, reaching 48,734 workers by March this year, based on Social Security registrations.

Florido emphasised that these numbers only reflect direct employment, with indirect employment likely to hold even higher numbers.

The report also pointed out important growth in specific sectors such as car rentals, which surged by 12.58% compared to the previous year.

With the ongoing summer season, Florido expects a robust growth of over 6% in visitors and overnight stays compared to last year, thanks to an increase in hotel and flight bookings.

With these projections, Malaga is set to bolster economic life and employment prospects across the city and beyond.