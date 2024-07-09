Turtle rescue on Villaricos beach

By John Smith •
Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 19:07
Awaiting the arrival of the vet
Credit: Equinoc
A small Loggerhead turtle (Caretta caretta) which was spotted in difficulty by a swimmer named Caleb has been rescued, thanks to his prompt action.
It could be seen that the turtle which was on the beach at Villaricos had one of its front flippers trapped between two pieces of wood by a piece of rope.
Caleb called 112 emergency number to report the discovery and the Junta de Andalucia contacted the Equinac Association which exists precisely to help animals and reptiles in distress.
Whilst awaiting the arrival of the veterinary team, the discoverer of the turtle and a local lifeguard were given instructions to keep it wet with a towel and in the shade and then it was taken to a Veterinary Hospital for life saving procedures.
As the turtle had its flipper trapped and partially crushed, it was unable to submerge in order to eat and was in a very poor state of health but happily with the cooperation of all involved, it now has every chance of survival.
Members of this vulnerable species are in constant danger from flotsam and jetsam floating in the water when they head close to the shore.
