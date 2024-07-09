Vogue Germany’s iconic cover star and holocaust survivor

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 09 Jul 2024 • 17:41

Celebrating resilience: Margot Friedländer's story Image: iNSTAGRAM/ @VOGUE_Germany

VOGUE Germany has made a departure from its traditional cover stars with its latest issue, featuring the extraordinary Margot Friedländer, a 102-year-old Holocaust survivor. Clad in a sleek red peacoat from Miu Miu, she graces the July/August edition not only with timeless elegance but also with a profound story of resilience.

Anna Wintour Applauds: A Historic Cover Star Shines Bright

Anna Wintour, Vogue’s influential editor-in-chief, applauded the choice of Friedländer as ‘brilliant and inspiring,’ particularly in today’s turbulent political climate. Her cover feature not only challenges conventional beauty standards but also serves as a powerful reminder of resilience and the enduring fight against hatred and antisemitism.

A Legacy of Courage: Margot Friedländer’s Holocaust Survival Story

Friedländer’s life story is a testament to survival against all odds. Her journey intertwines with the heartbreaking fate of her mother and younger brother, whose lives were tragically cut short during the Holocaust. In a desperate bid to protect her family, Friedländer’s mother confronted the Gestapo, a courageous act that ultimately led to their deportation to Auschwitz. Despite her efforts, both her mother and brother perished in the camp.

Friedländer narrowly escaped capture, hiding her identity with a dyed bob and a cross necklace. Now residing in Berlin, she has dedicated her later years to Holocaust education, speaking passionately at schools across Germany about the dangers of forgetting history’s lessons.

Margot Friedländer’s Inspirational Journey

The accompanying interview in Vogue Germany highlights Friedländer’s unwavering commitment to keeping the memory of the Holocaust alive, urging younger generations to confront past traumas and build a better future. Despite enduring unimaginable loss, Friedländer’s warmth and optimism shine through, encapsulated in her words: ‘I am grateful. Grateful that I made it. For being able to fulfil my mother’s wish. That I have made my life.’

