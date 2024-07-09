Where are the watermelons from?

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 15:00

Watermelons Credit: jrsnchzhrs, Flickr

“The path is clear to us; satisfy our customers and the entire agri-food chain,” stated Mercadona, announcing its 2024 summer campaign, including 115 million kilos of watermelons.

Mercadona, a “queen” of the fruit sector, reminded its customers about the benefits of watermelons; “It has a high nutritional value and, due to its high water content, watermelon is perfect for maintaining hydration and revitalize during the hot days. Furthermore, its low caloric content and its vitamin richness becomes an essential part of a balanced diet.”

Mercadona is set to acquire 115 million kilos of watermelons to be distributed across 1, 616 supermarkets in Spain. The supermarket chain revealed the origin of their watermelons to come from local supplies, including Murcia or Andalusia.

Agricola Navarro de Haro, a leading family business in the fruit and vegetable sector in the province of Almeria, is one of the sources which Mercadona uses.

In a video broadcast from Mercadona´s official YouTube channel, the process was shown of the watermelons taken from the orchards, passing through the farmers´ warehouses and the company´s logistics blocks until reaching distribution throughout Spain.

Mercadona highlighted their stance on fresh products; “We prefer not to have anything rather than sell something of poor quality.”