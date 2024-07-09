Young siblings rescued in Javea

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 09 Jul 2024 • 14:00
Kayak by the sea
Credit: Laura Pontiggia, Flickr
Two young siblings were rescued by Javea´s Red Cross on July 7, after falling ill while kayaking.
A boy and a girl were found exhausted with symptoms of heatstroke around 10.45, as they tried to head to the Cala del Tango area by kayaking. The two were lying on the kayak due to exhaustion and in need of help.
Next to them was a boy who was also sailing and came to their rescue when the emergency services arrived. The siblings were then towed by a jet ski to the breakwater of the green lighthouse of the Port of Javea and later treated by the Red Cross.
As they were being treated, a health worker from the Red Cross attended to the mother of the children, who was also found exhausted while kayaking next to the Tango restaurant. When seeing the poor state of her children, the mother jumped into the water to reach dry land and ask for help.
The Red Cross mobilised the second ambulance in case it was needed for the mother. After a health assessment, the three were found exhausted and dizzy. The mother and daughter´s conditions were not improving, so the two were transferred to the Javea health centre for further treatment.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
