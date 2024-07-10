Axarquia events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 18:18

Concerts and Celebrations All Weekend Image: ALMUÑÉCAR Town Hall

Summer festivities

The festivities in honour of the patron saint of sailors will be held in La Herradura from July 13 to 16, featuring a wide range of activities for both children and adults.

The festivities will kick off on Saturday, July 13, with a fashion show at 9:30 pm in Plaza de la Independencia, followed by a concert by Judith Urbano at 11:00 pm, and music from DJ Moi Franco at 12:30 am.

On Sunday, July 14, children can enjoy a fun-filled evening with foam parties, water slides, and bouncy castles starting at 7:30 pm at the beach sports area. The night will continue with a flamenco performance by Rafael Muñoz ‘El Niño del Cerval’ at 10:00 pm in Plaza de la Independencia, followed by DJ Spiry.

Monday, July 15, will feature the much-anticipated free concert by pop-flamenco duo Kiko & Shara at 11:00 pm in Plaza de la Independencia, with DJ Spiry continuing the music into the night.

The final day, Tuesday, July 16, includes a land and sea procession at 8:00 pm, a fireworks display at 10:00 pm on the beach, and a flamenco show by María ‘La Canastera’ and ‘El Niño Carmelo’ at 11:30 pm, concluding with DJ Spiry.

These events, honouring the patron saint of sailors, promise to create memorable experiences for everyone.

Dream World Summer

THE Youth Department of Rincón de la Victoria is set to host the ‘Dream Word Summer’ festival on the evening of Saturday, July 13, during the town’s annual fair. Taking place at El Tajo beach starting at 10:00 pm, the event anticipates a large turnout of young attendees eager to enjoy performances by AJ Proman, Juan Mendoza, and DJ Valvi.

The festival, a free event, is a highlight of Rincón de la Victoria’s Fair programming this year, and it will feature informational booths from the Andalucian Youth Institute (IAJ), the Nightlife Assistance Service (SAM), and the Violet Stand (a safe place at public gatherings that aims to combat gender-based violence.)

Mayor Francisco Salado highlighted the appeal of such musical events among young people, calling them a major draw during the summer season. El Tajo beach, a popular venue among the local young people due to its spaciousness, accommodates a large audience, as noted by the councillor.

Furthermore, following this event, the municipal auditorium will host LIDERJ on Tuesday, July 16, offering a free performance geared towards young audiences as part of the Rincón de la Victoria Fair celebrations also.

International Guitar Festival

VELEZ-MALAGA is set to host the prestigious 33rd year of the International Guitar Festival ‘Ciudad de Vélez-Málaga’ from July 12 to 14 at the Palacio del Marqués de Beniel. The event, renowned nationally and internationally, promises a captivating experience with a lineup of acclaimed artists.

Alicia Ramírez, the City Council’s Culture Councillor, alongside Festival Director Javier García, unveiled the festival. The festival, a cornerstone of the city’s cultural calendar, will feature performances by top artists such as Paco Seco, Eduardo Pascual, Christian Lavenier, Sergio A. González, and Simone Onnis.

‘We proudly present the 33rd International Guitar Festival of Vélez-Málaga, an event that has earned its prestige over the years,’ remarked Alicia Ramírez. ‘Our cultural summer program caters to both tourists and locals, offering evenings filled with music against the backdrop of our sunny beaches and rich culinary offerings.’

Javier García added, ‘This year’s program promises exceptional performances, beginning July 12 with ‘The Magic of the Spanish Guitar’ by Paco Seco. Each night at 9:30 pm, we invite everyone to join us at the Palacio del Marqués de Beniel for an unforgettable celebration of guitar music.’

With a rich history of hosting world-class musicians, Vélez-Málaga invites all to explore its historic centre and enjoy this esteemed festival.

Paella Party

ON Sunday, July 14 at 2 pm, don’t miss out on the mouthwatering offer at Restaurant Siddhartha on the Rock in Cómpeta, Málaga: indulge in their famous paella for just €7! Plus, groove to live music by Jennifer Singer while you dine. Situated conveniently at Calle del Aguacate, 2, this charming restaurant features a cozy Andalucian patio and stunning views from its terrace. If you prefer a more laid-back vibe, their spacious garden is the perfect spot to unwind.

To secure your spot, give them a call at 952 516 748 and make your reservation now. Siddhartha on the Rock is a beloved local hotspot known for its relaxed atmosphere and delicious cuisine, attracting both locals and tourists. Whether you’re a foodie looking to savour authentic paella, a music lover enjoying live performances, or simply seeking a relaxed atmosphere with scenic surroundings, this Sunday afternoon promises to be a delightful experience.

