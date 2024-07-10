Best beaches in Marbella.

By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 15:05

Cabopino beach. Photo: Diputacíon de Málaga

Summer beaches, the sun, the glamour and sparkle that line Marbella’s coastline, but when the hustle and bustle wears you down, maybe what is needed is a little more tranquility and space to unwind, a beach where the locals of Marbella themselves escape to soak up the rays and relax in the crystalline sea.

Here are three of the the most attractive beaches Marbella has to offer when it comes to enjoying the warm Mediterranean sun and relaxing in the sea.

Cable beach

Just to the east of central Marbella at Cable beach on the Golden Mile, this clean, sandy beach, the most popular in the area on the night of San Juan, is by day is spacious, charming and calming. Easily accessible, it boasts sun beds for hire, showers and a few classic beach bars serving up fresh fish lunches. Being just a short distance from Puerto Banús and with some parking options, it’s the best beach to see and be seen, and then round off the day at one of the clubs in the port.

Nagüeles beach

One of the jewels in Marbella’s crown is Nagüeles beach, its elegance and sophistication are a big attraction, although with its 1.5km of sands, it tends to feel a little less crowded than other beaches in the area. An easily walkable distance from the city centre, a chilled stroll back at sunset is a must.

Cabopino

But, the best until last. Hidden among the dunes and protected by harbour walls, there’s the natural serenity of Cabopino, just between the Dunas de Artola and Calahonda. This is a protected nature reserve where the local fauna a flora are protected by wooden walkways that cross the dunes allowing everyone to take a relaxing stroll and reach the shoreline without disturbing nature. Much less crowded than other beach spaces in the area, it is also a popular spot for snorkelling and other tranquil water activities.