Bullfighting on a rope causes distress

This bull with a broken horn was photographed in Godelleta
The bull running in Pamplona during San Fermin gathers a lot of criticism but other similar events are also taking place on a regular basis and get ignored.
Animal activists, AnimaNaturalis and Cas have highlighted the celebration in the tiny municipality of Godelleta, Valencia which has a population of just over 4,000.
Spending around €100,000 on annual bullfights, the actual method and is known as bullfighting on a rope consists of releasing a bull with one or several ropes tied to its head to control its movements and attacks.
The activists claim that this is one of the most distressing spectacles in bullfighting for the animal as prior to being released in the streets it’s movements are limited for a considerable time.
They assert that before being released into the streets, the animal is provoked with electric shocks and hit with sticks to make it more aggressive, but at each charge it is stopped by the ropes.
During the actual event, the bull is forced to run on asphalt, charging against stone walls, metal fences, cars and traffic signs but because of the control over the animal it is considered safer for those taking part and even children can be involved.
