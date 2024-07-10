Calpe features in a famous music video

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 12:40

Aitana 4TO 23 Credit: Aitana, Instagram

Every visitor to Calpe surely has taken photographs of the architectural delight, The Red Wall by Ricardo Bofill.

The unique location has recently caught the attention of national press, as the renowned singer, Aitana, shot her latest music video in the area. Aitana had previously revealed her love for Costa Blanca in the photoshoot for Spain´s popular Harper´s Bazaar magazine, held in the Cala Blanca Beach, Javea.

This time, Aitana chose the location of the Red Wall and the Cala La Manzanera Social Club for the music video of her pop song 4TO 23. The striking red in the video appears almost surreal in comparison with the view of Calpe´s blue sea, as Aitana´s soft vocals cover the mesmerizing drum beats; it is a total summer hit.

The singer released the video on July 5 and to the joy of local residents, posted photos featuring the famous Ifach mountain on her social media, once again highlighting the unmatchable beauty of Costa Blanca.