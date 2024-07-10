Canine Baywatch on the Costa del Sol

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 12:13
Canine lifeguard, Brown - Torre de Mar
Photo Miguel Sánchez - Instagram
With the arrival of the summer and the flock of holiday makers to Costa del Sol beaches, the inevitable number of incidents on the coast increases.
2023 saw the highest number of drownings in Andalusia, and because of this, some of the busiest beaches are strengthening measures to back their teams of lifeguards.
This summer’s new Beachwatch heroes , are called Queen, Oso, Mai, Brown, Nancy and Buddy, and they are all officially recognised dog lifesavers, and they can be seen guarding over the safety of the bathers at Torre del Mar beach.
These Newfoundland and Labrador breeds are capable of swimming more than three nautical miles if necessary, or 5 Kilometres, and as well as that they can transport up to 2,000 kilos.
Either from the shore or by motor zodiac boats, the new addition to the life saving team use their superior senses of detection, including in the murkiest of waters, to find bathers in distress. They are even able to leap to the rescue of bathers from Jet skis. Each dog wears a special, custom-made life vest and work shifts like any other lifeguard.
During July and August there are shows of the dogs’ abilities from 10am to 2pm, and again from 8pm. In September, the hours are slightly reduced: from midday to 2pm and in the afternoon, from 5pm to 8pm.
