By Anna Ellis
Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 15:19
Costa Blanca housing construction resilience surprises. Image: Francois Etienne du Plessis / Shutterstock.com.
Housing construction in Costa Blanca has shown resilience, defying earlier concerns of a significant downturn in 2024.
Following a remarkable year in 2023 with 8,783 homes built – a 52 per cent increase from the previous year – industry professionals had feared a substantial correction this year.
However, recent data from the Alicante School of Technical Architecture (COATA) indicates a more moderate decline than anticipated.
In the first half of 2024, COATA issued 4,563 building permits for new homes in the province, marking a 9.1 per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2023.
Despite this decline, the second quarter saw 2,689 homes started, the second highest figure in the last 15 years, trailing only behind the robust numbers from April to June last year.
These figures significantly surpass the average recorded since the real estate bubble burst.
Carlos Casas, president of COATA, expressed positivity about the current situation, noting that the activity levels are holding up better than initially feared.
He highlighted that the actual decline in activity has been much milder than anticipated based on early 2024 data, suggesting a more stable outlook for the sector going forward.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
