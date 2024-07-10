By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 19:02

Costa Blanca South: News in Brief.

Education Elda

More than a thousand tourists have travelled to Elda in the first six months of the year as part of organised groups from other parts of the province and other communities to learn about the cultural, historical, and industrial heritage of Elda.

Slow Down

A speed camera has been installed on the CV-905 in Torrevieja, an area notorious for speeding vehicles. The location of the camera is on the CV-905, which runs from Torrevieja towards Los Montesinos and Quesada, near the bend approaching the Mercadona supermarket at La Siesta.

Aspe Culture

With the objective of promoting the culture and tradition of Aspe, the president of the Union of Moors and Christians, Enrique Alenda Galvañ, has signed the annual collaboration agreement with the Council for a total amount of €29,000.

Furry Hero

Three young Germans, two males and a female, were arrested at Alicante bus station when they got off the bus on the Algeciras-Barcelona line for carrying a large quantity of illegal pills in a new intervention by the hero police dog Kata.

Market move

Orihuela’s weekly Saturday market is set to move to Avenida Marqués de Molins during the Reconquista festivities.

The Councillor for Markets, Noelia Grao, has announced that in view of the upcoming Reconquista festivities, the location of the weekly Saturday market on July 13 and 20 will be changed from Avenida de la Vega to Avenida Marqués de Molins.

The councillor explained, “As in previous years, it is necessary to make this change of location because during this week the troupes are already setting up their barracks and kábilas, and they will not be dismantled until the festivities are over.”

“In this way, we make it easier for sellers to continue with their work during the holidays while at the same time benefitting buyers so that they can attend the weekly market.”

Happy holidays

On Tuesday, July 16, many towns in the Alicante province will celebrate the feast of the Virgen del Carmen, one of the most popular local holidays.

This celebration is particularly significant in coastal towns such as El Campello, Algorfa, Cox, Santa Pola, and Torrevieja. The Virgen del Carmen is the patron saint of fishermen and the Spanish navy, leading to seaborne processions that are a hallmark of these festivities.

The month of July also features other important local holidays.

On July 17, Orihuela will host its Reconquista festivities. Guardamar de Segura and La Vila Joiosa will celebrate the feast of Santiago Apóstol, also known as Sant Jaume, on July 25.

This celebration will also take place in Albatera and Benijófar on the same day.

Additionally, the Vega Baja region will mark a significant local holiday on July 30, celebrating the anniversary of the Segregation in the municipalities of Pilar de la Horadada and Los Montesinos.

Bird Day

Orihuela’s long-awaited Bird Day on July 17 will have some new features this year.

The descent of the ‘Glorious Banner of the Oriol’ from the balcony of the Orihuela Town Hall is moved to 9:00.AM.

Subsequently, at 9:30.AM., the procession will take place from the Cathedral to the Church of Saints Justa and Rufina, with the route remaining the same as in previous years.

After the celebration of the solemn Mass of the Reconquista in the Church of Saints Justa and Rufina, beginning at 10:00.AM, the parade will commence at 11:15.AM, led by the troupes. The parade will run from the Town Hall, passing through Rabaloche to the Armengola monument to celebrate the traditional tribute ceremony.

Afterwards, the tour will continue down Rabaloche, to the Town Hall, back to the bridges, and Plaza Nueva until reaching the Town Hall again.

Upon arrival at the Town Hall, the procession will wait for all the Moors and Christians’ groups to proceed with the raising of the banner.