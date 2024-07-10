Cuevas pet photos competition

By John Smith •
Credit: Vitaly Gariev Unsplash
Now that animals are officially recognised as being part of the family, Cuevas del Almanzora council is organising its first animal photograph contest.
Under the title ‘My Pets and I’ those who love photography and their pets are encouraged to take part in the competition but there is very little time as the photo has to be entered by Friday July 12.
A single photo is all that is needed with a resolution size of less than 2MB which must be emailed to biennimal@cuevasdelalmanzora.es with your name, telephone number, title of the photo and text explaining something about the photo itself.
Al of the photos received will be uploaded to the council Facebook page on July 18 and then they will be open for voting until July 31 with winners announced on August 1.
First prize is a stay at the Desert Springs Resort to include breakfast, second prize is €100 and third prize €50 with all prizes presented at the Desert Springs Resort on Monday, August 5.
