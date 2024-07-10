Dramatic helicopter rescue Caminito del Rey

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 10:26
Helicopter rescue. Credit Junta de Andalucia
Guardia Civil and the Mountain Rescue Intervention Team (EREIM) were deployed into action this Thursday 9 to help free a man who had fallen in the popular Caminito del Rey gorge near Ardales, Malaga.
The man is said to have tumbled down a slope about 20 metres and collided with a tree just at the entrance of the Caminito (or King’s little walkway).
The hiking route about an hour from Malaga and popular with visitors from all around the world, takes hikers on a walkway around the walls of a narrow mountain gorge. It had fallen into disrepair and had been closed for many years until it reopened in 2015 after extensive repairs and safety measures had been added. Previously, it had been known as the most dangerous walkway in the world.
The call for the emergency services came in at 3pm, and shortly after the 63-year-old man was airlifted to safety and taken to the Hospital Clinico Universitario where he is said to be recovering.
