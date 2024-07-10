Equestrian Art & Fashion

By Adam Woodward •
Horses and fashion: One luxury resort presents the best in horse riding and fashion in Sotogrande
Equestrian art and fashion at the five-star SO / Sotogrande SPA & Golf Resort, where ‘Cabalgando Entre Costuras’ (Riding between the seams) will be presented to a Costa del Sol public this July 20 at 9pm. The renowned and glamorous show fuses fashion and equestrian art. With purebred Spanish horses and live classical music, excitement and glamour are brought to a catwalk exhibiting the latest creations of well-known Andalusian haute-couture designers.
The idea for ‘Cabalgando entre costuras’ came from director and producer, Juan Carlos Novoa, who has more than 15 years of success in the world of fashion catwalks, and who has won several awards for his work. Novoa is known for making every one of his events unique and different.
Undoubtedly, this will be a show of profound artistic beauty and a must for lovers of fashion, culture and horses, and especially for all those who want to enjoy a live show in the purest Andalusian style.
Tickets are available from the SO Hotels Sotogrande website. Prices begin at €45. The organisers of the event suggest arriving on time because the doors will be closed at 10pm.
