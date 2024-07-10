By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 7:11

Antequera Festival of Light 2023. Photo: Ayuntamiento de Antequera

Antequera lights up to celebrate their dolmens receiving World Heritage Site status.

A light festival is being celebrating the seventh anniversary of the Antequera Dolmens being declared a World Heritage Site on 14 and 15 July. This year, it will feature five light and sound shows which will showcase different forms of dance. It has been called ‘biggest light festival in southern Europe.’ Each of the shows takes place in diverse locations around the town, from 10pm to 1am. One of the shows, ‘Dancing With The Star’, will be held in the courtyard of town hall and features a classical dance performance with a ‘dreamlike staging’.

‘Studio 54’ with lasers

The Plaza Coso Viejo will be converted into an open-air disco named ‘Studio 54’ after the famous New York discotheque, complete with lights, lasers and mirror balls, reviving a 70s feel with timeless disco hits.

This year, 3D videos will be projected onto emblematic buildings in Plaza de San Sebastián, showing spectacular moving images and offering an interactive and immersive journey through world dance styles.

The Santa Clara Cultural Centre will feature an audiovisual projection on an enormous cube, exhibiting the origins and evolution of Flamenco dance.

Black light Zumba Party

In Plaza de San Luis everyone can join in with the ‘black light Zumba Party’ making everyone’s clothes glow in the dark. In addition, this year the streets will be decorated with candles, placed in collaboration with some some of the monks of the town.

The council hopes to attract as many international visitors as possible to the event, which celebrates the dolmens of Antequera, the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in the province.