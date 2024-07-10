By Adam Woodward •
Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 7:11
Antequera Festival of Light 2023. Photo: Ayuntamiento de Antequera
Antequera lights up to celebrate their dolmens receiving World Heritage Site status.
A light festival is being celebrating the seventh anniversary of the Antequera Dolmens being declared a World Heritage Site on 14 and 15 July. This year, it will feature five light and sound shows which will showcase different forms of dance. It has been called ‘biggest light festival in southern Europe.’ Each of the shows takes place in diverse locations around the town, from 10pm to 1am. One of the shows, ‘Dancing With The Star’, will be held in the courtyard of town hall and features a classical dance performance with a ‘dreamlike staging’.
The Plaza Coso Viejo will be converted into an open-air disco named ‘Studio 54’ after the famous New York discotheque, complete with lights, lasers and mirror balls, reviving a 70s feel with timeless disco hits.
This year, 3D videos will be projected onto emblematic buildings in Plaza de San Sebastián, showing spectacular moving images and offering an interactive and immersive journey through world dance styles.
The Santa Clara Cultural Centre will feature an audiovisual projection on an enormous cube, exhibiting the origins and evolution of Flamenco dance.
In Plaza de San Luis everyone can join in with the ‘black light Zumba Party’ making everyone’s clothes glow in the dark. In addition, this year the streets will be decorated with candles, placed in collaboration with some some of the monks of the town.
The council hopes to attract as many international visitors as possible to the event, which celebrates the dolmens of Antequera, the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in the province.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.