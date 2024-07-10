Fundraiser event for horse charity a success

By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 6:51

S.E.A.R.C.H, horse sanctuary and registered charity established fourteen years ago by Englishwoman Susan Barns and her husband Alan, recently organised a fundraising event which was held at a packed Olive Tree restaurant in Coín.

Susan and Alan set up the S.E.A.R.C.H charity just outside Coín is an independently-run sanctuary for horses with no place to go. Susan specialises in rehabilitation and training for horses that have been abused emotionally as well as physically, in order to rebuild trust in humans that has been lost due to severe abuse. The centre even takes on horses that have been considered irredeemable or unhomable and would consequently have been euthanised.Not only that, but the aim is to find a ‘forever home’ for those horses well enough to move on.

Fun Quiz with Alan Boardman

At the fundraiser, treated the audience to an afternoon of variety, featuring a Fun Quiz with Alan Boardman and a fun set from The Phoenix Singers. Susan later confirmed that a similar event is planned for Saturday September 28. The charity relies entirely on donations and fundraising events and receives no funding at all from the government.

Over €1,000 were raised

Over €1,000 were raised at the event, enough to cover this month’s hay bill, and at the end Susan, on what was coincidentally her birthday, gave heartfelt thanks to everyone who went along.

Susan’s task was made immeasurably more difficult when her husband Alan passed away after a very short illness. With the support of a small but dedicated group of helpers, she decided to carry on. The sanctuary has been responsible for the rescue of thirty horses and fifteen of these have since been successfully rehomed.