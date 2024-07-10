Glamping, a vacation option for camping beginners

By Tristan Kirkland •
Updated: 10 Jul 2024
Two sunny glamping sites. (Shutterstock/Juan Pablo Riveros)
From large tents fit for a king, to yurts fit for a Khan, glamping juxtaposes the glamour of a resort with the scenery and solitude of traditional camping.
‘Glamping’ refers to a new chic variety of camping, allowing vacationers to experience the great outdoors while maintaining some of our modern lifestyle’s creature comforts. Many options exist, ranging from essentially campgrounds with already erected tents and fire pits, to luxurious cabins on estates and everything in between. The new trend reflects a desire of people going on holiday wanting the comfort and sanitation of a vacation found in a hotel, while also wanting lodging that is unique and an experience in itself. In that way, the trend echoes some of the appeal found in Airbnb’s, where one’s travel experience is contributed to by the individuality of where they are staying.
By removing the stress and learning curve of camping – where individuals have to depend to varying degrees on their own survival skills – glamping allows anyone to experience the great outdoors with none of the preparation and a fraction of the know-how.
Glamping has grown hand in hand with the rise of ecotourism, and especially more barebones accommodations to allow anyone to experience nature without necessitating the construction of a hotel on protected lands, and without the economic disturbance seen in some places with Airbnb.
