Malaga City Council’s strangest beach rules

By Tristan Kirkland • Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 13:22

Boys juggle a ball on the beach Via Dan Shachar (shutterstock)

Malaga’s City Council has a few rules that, while seldom enforced, could mean a rainy day for sun-seeking beachgoers.

Published in July 2004, the ‘Ordinance for the Use and Enjoyment of the Beaches of the Municipal District of Málaga’ lays out rules for Málaga’s beaches and the penalties for breaking them. Some have been more heavily criticized than others, and these are some of the most bizzare.

Beachgoers risk steep fines

Several of these ordinances have puzzled residents, but none more than article six, levying fines ranging from €300-3000 for playing games including juggling a soccer ball, passing a volleyball, and playing paddle tennis on the shore. In the ruling of the city council, these activities can disturb other beachgoers. This article has several caveats, including: this ordinance is only enforced between July 1 and September 30, playing games in this area is permitted as long as there are at least six meters of space between you and other beachgoers, and areas on the beach designated for these sports are of course not beholden to this ordinance.

Among these ordinances that have left people scratching their heads – particularly in regards to how this is enforced – is article 16. A fine of €300 for anyone caught going to the bathroom in the sea, which has recently been increased to €750.

Article seven

Another rule to keep in mind this summer is article seven, a rule prohibiting playing loud music, be it on a speaker, cassette, gramophone, or even live performances with instruments! It later states, however, that in some circumstances such as events organised with consent of the city council that loud music is prohibited as long as it falls below legal noise pollution limits 15 metres away from the source.