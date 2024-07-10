Marbella man saves expat´s life after accident

By Tristan Kirkland • Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 19:19

Marbella´s Costa Del Sol Hospital. Capturing Images Via Shutterstock

The taxi driver saved the man´s life by placing him in a recovery position and buying the expatriate time for paramedics to arrive after an impact with a car threw him 20 meters through the air.

Both men wish to remain anonymous and are thus being referred to as the foreigner or the expatriate and the taxi driver.

THE taxi driver, who wishes to remain unidentified is a 52-year-old man who was sitting in his parked taxi when he witnessed the 38-year-old foreigner being hit by a car, and being thrown 20 metres through the air. The taxi driver – a former lifeguard – sprang to action, exiting his taxi and helping the man into the recovery position. In doing so, the good samaritan laid him on his side with his knee up at a 90-degree angle to prevent rolling onto his stomach and placed his hand under his face to support the head and keep the mouth open.

Thanks to the quick thinking of the taxi driver, the man survived, but he unfortunately suffered four broken ribs, will likely lose sight in one eye, and required reconstructive surgery on his lower lip. The police and paramedics concluded that the actions of the good samaritan likely saved the life of the man.

The taxi driver claimed he thought the light was red, and that the pedestrian had the right of way before he was hit by the car going a considerable speed. The police are currently investigating the incident.