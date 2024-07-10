Mojacar entertains for the rest of July

By John Smith •
Published: 10 Jul 2024
Try and keep still when the All Skas are playing
Credit: All Skas Facebook
The second half of July promises music, magic, circus and more for all of the family as Mojacar makes sure that there is something for everyone.
Two nights of circus in front of the Pueblo Indalo on the seafront from 9.30pm on July 13 and 25.
There are bouncy castles in the Plaza de Fronto from 7pm to 10pm on July 22.
Enjoy some magic at the Plaza Nueva from 10pm on July 25, whilst the same location welcomes local band playing the nuttiest music from Britain, the All Skas.
For those who prefer something a little more traditional, there a concert from the Municipal band on July 24 at the Plaza Parterre 9.30pm from and the Dance of the Bubbles will take place in Plaza Nueva at the same time on July 18.
Master of Spanish pop/rock Valencian Luís Carrillo will be presenting his style of music at the Mirador del Castillo on July 20, starting at 10pm.
