Monda Music Festival, 24

Monda Fest, in the Sierra de las Nieves, celebrates its fifth edition this year on Saturday 13 of July. The line-up for 2024 includes performances by Astola and Ratón, Julia Martín, Tabletom, DJ Juan Aragón, Cosmic Guagho and Desesperados en Guirilandia.
‘La Monda Fest’, an eclectic festival, with music much closer to the sounds of the country, hybrid in style, and genuinely authentic’, according to Monda’s Councillor for Culture, Ana Millán,.
The line-up for this year’s 2024 edition includes performances by Astola y Ratón, Julia Martín, Tabletom, DJ Juan Aragón, Cosmic Guagho and and Desesperados in Guirilandia. The €16 tickets can be bought in advance through the cocheraentradas.com website, or on the day at the entrance to the festival for €20.
Unlike some of the bigger festivals on the Costa del Sol, this one has a smaller, less packed feel to it so to enjoy the music of local artists on stage shine more and so the event retains more of its genuineness.
This year, and by popular demand, the date of the festival has been brought forward to Saturday 13 July rather than the regular September.
The will be two stages at the festival – the ‘Llano del Mercadillo’ with concerts starting at 10.30 pm with a ticket, and the stage in Doctor Jiménez Encinas park which is free entry to everyone.
The concerts begin at 22:30.
