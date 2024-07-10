Trending:

More than 100 families aided in Villajoyosa

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 10:40

Villajoyosa Mayor with Caritas Credit: Villajoyosa Council

The Mayor of Villajoyosa, Marcos Zaragoza and the president of Caritas Parroquial Señora de la Asuncion, Fina Llorca, signed a collaboration agreement by which the Villajoyosa City Council grants a €15,000 subsidy to provide aid to more than 100 families served by Caritas in Villajoyosa.

With this subsidy, Caritas grants vouchers to the most disadvantaged families in the municipality, with which they can purchase basic necessities including food, hygiene products and clothing. 

“Caritas does an impeccable job caring for the most vulnerable families in our town, which is why I admire the constant dedication of its members, in an altruistic and supportive manner, and I thank them for their enormous daily work,” stated the Mayor, expressing gratitude to the efforts of Caritas.

