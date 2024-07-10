MotoGP: Martin’s heartbreaking fall

By Talyta Franca • Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 19:41

Jorge Martin after crashing in the 2024 MotoGP German Grand Prix Credit: Jorge Martin, Instagram

Jorge Martin was in the lead of the 2024 MotoGP German Grand Prix and had an unexpected fall with only two laps remaining.

The Spanish rider tragically crashed at the first corner of the Sachsenring circuit. This mistake handed the win to Pecco Bagnaia, while Marc Márquez took the second place on the podium.

Regaining and losing the lead

After a challenging start, Martin fought his way back to the front, building a significant lead.

Despite his efforts, he lost control at a tricky turn, crashing and losing the chance to win in Germany.

This error cost him crucial points, dropping him from the top spot in the 2024 MotoGP standings.

As a result of Martin’s fall, Pecco Bagnaia now leads the championship by ten points.

Bagnaia not only celebrated his win but also looked forward to his summer break and upcoming wedding, confident in his bid for a third consecutive title.

Marc Márquez, finishing second, closed in on the championship battle, overtaking his brother Alex in the final moments.

Martin reflects on his mistake

Jorge Martin expressed deep frustration, acknowledging his mistake. This crash, similar to his fall in Jerez, marked a critical point in his season.

“I have to learn from this,” Martin stated in a Motorsport report.

With this setback, Martin gave away the championship lead he had held since Portugal.

“We’re passing the pressure back to Pecco,” he concluded, determined to overcome this challenge and remain a strong competitor for the title.