MotoGP: Martin’s heartbreaking fall

By Talyta Franca •
Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 19:41
Jorge Martin after crashing in the 2024 MotoGP German Grand Prix
Credit: Jorge Martin, Instagram
Jorge Martin was in the lead of the 2024 MotoGP German Grand Prix and had an unexpected fall with only two laps remaining.
The Spanish rider tragically crashed at the first corner of the Sachsenring circuit. This mistake handed the win to Pecco Bagnaia, while Marc Márquez took the second place on the podium.
After a challenging start, Martin fought his way back to the front, building a significant lead.
Despite his efforts, he lost control at a tricky turn, crashing and losing the chance to win in Germany.
This error cost him crucial points, dropping him from the top spot in the 2024 MotoGP standings.
As a result of Martin’s fall, Pecco Bagnaia now leads the championship by ten points.
Bagnaia not only celebrated his win but also looked forward to his summer break and upcoming wedding, confident in his bid for a third consecutive title.
Marc Márquez, finishing second, closed in on the championship battle, overtaking his brother Alex in the final moments.
Jorge Martin expressed deep frustration, acknowledging his mistake. This crash, similar to his fall in Jerez, marked a critical point in his season.
“I have to learn from this,” Martin stated in a Motorsport report.
With this setback, Martin gave away the championship lead he had held since Portugal.
“We’re passing the pressure back to Pecco,” he concluded, determined to overcome this challenge and remain a strong competitor for the title.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Talyta Franca, Class 2026, Northwestern University in Qatar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.