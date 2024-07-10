News in Brief Almeria

By John Smith • Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 16:41

Visiting the new nichos in Carboneras cemetery Credit: Carboneras Council

Every week Euro Weekly News brings readers a glimpse of what has caught our eye around and about in Almeria Province.

More space

At a cost of €47,795 the Carboneras Council has created a further 75 nichos (recesses or niches) at the Municipal Cemetery and has budgeted to invest a total of €140,00o to allow for the creation of 225 new nichos.

Clean up

On Friday, July 12, at 5pm, Carboneras Council, invites everyone to visit Playa Los Cocones, to help clean up small items of waste material, which is the hardest to remove and anyone who takes part can swap their waste at the eco market.

Fun Fest

The Fun Fest concert in aid of Age Support Almanzora which took place on Thursday July 4 in Arboleas was a huge success and thanks to the incredible generosity of those who attended, €2,700 was raised for the charity

Record numbers

The Carboneras Summer School which runs during July and August has kicked off with a record number of youngsters with nearly 250 taking part. Part educational, part fun, this is a way to keep the youngsters occupied and help their parents continue to work.

Lucky escape

A couple who were enjoying a drink under an overhead sunshade at the Pueblo Laguna Restaurant, Vera playa appear to have had a lucky escape.

At around noon on Tuesday July 9, a rubbish lorry which collects contents from local bottle banks was driving by the restaurant having made a collection when the unthinkable happened.

It appears that whoever was in charge of the vehicle had overlooked returning the crane arm to the neutral position so that it was still sticking out and it hit the large fixed frame of the sunshade bringing it down on top of the couple sitting underneath.

Happily they extricated themselves from the wreckage and were unhurt, if somewhat shaken and feeling lucky to have escaped injury.

Well done

Carboneras Council has congratulated local resident Sara Ruiz Belmonte, who has been announced as winner of a Prize of Excellence 2024 from the Social Council of the Carlos III University of Madrid, where she studies the double degree of Humanities and Journalism.