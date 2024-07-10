News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 13:26

Image: Shutterstock/Ira Lichi

ITV Popup

VEIASA, responsible for moped ITV inspections, will be in Almuñécar on July 16 and 23 from 08:45 am to 12:15 at Paseo Blas Infante. Owners of mopeds over three years old must book appointments at https://www.itvcita.com/Welcome.do using a bank card. Located near Bar Medina, adjacent to the weekly market.

Animal Aid

THE Under Dog animal rescue service threw an amazing fundraiser recently raising €512 and tons of food donations. They’re taking a break but will be back with a summer hamper raffle and a cool picnic in August. They extend gratitude to all for their continued support.

Online Shop

APAA Nerja, a registered animal rescue charity, saves and finds homes for abandoned dogs in Nerja. They’ve just launched an online shop with new merchandise, it is also available in-store Monday to Saturday, 10-2. Don’t miss out on their ongoing sale at the store!

Art Classes

PEDRO Moyano welcomes everyone in the Torre del Mar area to take part in the art classes held every Wednesday at the Casa de la Juventud Mezquitilla, Urb. Pueblo Bahia next to the bridge. For more information contact 0034 681 208 869 or see his Instagram @pedromoyanoart.

Open Weekend

IN sunny Competa, Sarja Microsanctuary wrapped up a fantastic weekend celebrating their first open day and Sarja Microsanctuary’s second birthday with overflowing hearts. The sanctuary, home to over 50 rescued farm animals, received tremendous support from the community through donations, raffle prizes, and volunteer hours.

Together, they raised an impressive €668.45 after covering expenses, all going directly to caring for the animals. Everyone involved, despite feeling a bit worn out, is beaming with pride and gratitude. They couldn’t have pulled it off without such an amazing group of supporters. If you want to keep the momentum going and help out, you can reach Sarja Microsanctuary at sarjamicrosanctuary@gmail.com. Here’s to Sarja’s continued growth and the ongoing love for its furry and feathered residents!

Funds Raised

THE municipal auditorium of Rincón de la Victoria hosted the ‘La Danza se Solidariza’ (The Dance Unites ) event, which saw strong community participation. The event successfully raised €2310, which was equally divided between Fundación Cudeca and Fundación Malagueña de Asistencia a Enfermos de Cáncer (FMAEC).

Fundación Cudeca focuses on providing palliative care to individuals with cancer and other advanced illnesses. The funds raised will support their ongoing mission to care for those in need. The organizers express their gratitude for the generous support, which enables them to continue their vital work.

The Malaga Foundation for Assistance to Cancer Patients (FMAEC) provides support and care to individuals diagnosed with cancer. Their services include medical assistance, psychological support, and social services aimed at improving the quality of life for patients and their families throughout the treatment process. The funds raised will also help support their foundation.

Local Upgrades

RINCON de la Victoria‘s local council, led by Mayor Francisco Salado, has approved plans for a new 2,000-square-metre indoor pavilion and parking facility near IES Margarita Salas in Torre de Benagalbón. This project aims to ease pressure on existing sports venues while enhancing recreational opportunities. Additionally, the council greenlit the initial phase of the Periurban Park project, set to begin construction by late 2024 with a €4.75 million investment.

Mayor Salado highlighted the area’s comprehensive approach to development, highlighting improvements in cultural heritage, safety, and environmental sustainability. Efforts to enhance mobility include free bus services and expanded transport options, aimed at reducing emissions and improving connectivity within the region. These initiatives underscore Rincón de la Victoria’s ongoing transformation into a more liveable and visitor-friendly area, supported by investments in infrastructure and community amenities.

