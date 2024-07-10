South East Water loses buoyancy

By Linda Hall •
Updated: 10 Jul 2024
DOMESTIC SUPPLY : South East Water provides water for five UK counties
South East Water, which supplies 2.3 million people, needs money after losing £36 million (€42.7 million) in the year ending March 31.
This was down from £74 million (€87.7 million) in 2022-2023 and turnover rose 9 per cent to £281 million (€333.2 million) but South East Water needs more cash as it awaits a verdict from the regulator Ofwat on future spending.
The company has submitted plans that would requiring £1.9 billion (€2.25 million) to maintain and upgrade infrastructure while increasing customer bills by 22 per cent.
South East Water, whose parent company HDF Holdings belongs to NatWest’s pension fund, a Canadian pension fund and an Australian infrastructure fund, is currently talking to investors and shareholders about additional liquidity.
The company expects this to be forthcoming, although a July 10 statement said that if talks fell through, this would shed doubt on its ability to continue as a going concern.
