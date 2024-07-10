Spain beat France and advance to Euro Cup final

By Tristan Kirkland • Updated: 10 Jul 2024 • 1:52

Spanish fans celebrate victory around Fuengirola's Monumento Mare Nostrum. Tristan Kirkland-Euro Weekly News

La Roja recovered from conceding an early goal to beat France and qualify for their first Euro Cup final since winning the tournament in 2012.

After conceding a goal in just the 12th minute, Spain came back to beat France on the back of a stunning goal from youngster Lamine Yamal, and an own goal from Barcelona teammate Jules Kounde.

In the 21st minute, 16 year old Barcelona phenom Lamine Yamal cut inside and curled a powerful shot into the top corner to equalise, turning the momentum of the match. Despite playing without regular starter Robin Le Normand and Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal due to yellow card accumulation in the quarterfinals against Germany, the Spanish defence calmed their nerves and contained the French attack headed by Kylian Mbappe after Yamal’s stunning strike.

Until then, France had the lead, the majority of possession and looked to be in control of the game, surprising many due to France’s aneimic offensive production up to that point in the tournament. Prior to Kolo Muani nodding in a cross from recent Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe, France had failed to create a single goal in regular play all tournament.

Soon after, in minute 25, Spain pulled ahead after a key stroke of luck. Mbappe’s former PSG teammate Dani Olmo struck a powerful low shot at the far post, which was going wide until French defender Jules Kounde attempted to block the shot, deflecting off his foot and into his own net.

The second half proved to be less decisive, France mounted more and more pressure as time wound down.

Les Bleus came close to staging a comeback of their own on several occasions, Atheltico Madrid’s all-time leading scorer, Antoine Griezmann almost drew even on a header which narrowly sailed over Unai Simon and the Spanish goal.

Yamal, who will celebrate his 16th birthday the day before the final recounted his thoughts before striking the brace “Well, we were in a tough position because we didn’t expect a goal from then so soon, I took the chance and tried to place it where it went and that’s that, I’m very happy.”