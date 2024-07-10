By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 8:55

'Summer in Alicante': A visual journey through the 20th century. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

A new exhibition in Alicante invites visitors to rediscover the essence of “Summer in Alicante” during the 20th century.

Located on Calle Labradores, the exhibition spans eight exterior windows and extends indoors, showcasing a collection of photographs and postcards.

Visual Journey

This visual journey offers insights into the evolution of tourism and the city’s growth, featuring iconic landmarks such as the historic spas at El Postiguet beach from the early 1900s, alongside images capturing the transformations of San Juan and Albufereta during the 1960s and 70s.

Among the intriguing exhibits is a historic decree issued in 1847 by Mayor Miguel Pascual de Bonanza, which imposed fines on individuals deemed inadequately dressed for bathing, a glimpse into societal norms of the time.

Alicante’s Seafront

The exhibition also highlights scenes of Alicante’s seafront, fishing boats in Raval Roig, and the renowned “Breakwater” along the El Postiguet promenade.

Nayma Beldjilali, Councilor for Culture, has encouraged both residents and visitors to explore the old town and enjoy the exhibition.

Open throughout the summer, the exhibition will feature an exchange of images from indoor to outdoor displays in mid-August.