The best tomatoes in the Valencian Region

For the fifth consecutive year, farmers across the Valencian Community will be competing for the La Marina Best Tomato Contest on July 28.
Spain is known for its obsession with tomatoes; it is the high quality of local production which sparks this love and the Valencian Region is no exception.
The vibrant, cultural venue in Denia, Els Magazinos, will host the competition, juried by five gastronomy experts, journalists and tomato enthusiasts. The jury will be chaired by the renowned chef, Quique Dacosta, who has 3 Michelin stars and works in the top 15 of the best restaurants in the world.
The tomatoes will be judged on flavour and texture, choosing top finalists within the listed categories. The best tomato award will have 10 finalists. The best hanging tomato, the best canned tomato and the best dried tomato will all have five finalists.
€5,000 in prizes will be distributed among all the finalists, choosing the best of the Valencian tomatoes; possibly the very best of the country.
