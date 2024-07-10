Treasure hunters in Málaga.

By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 7:04

Treasure hunt raises money

A quirky new alternative to sightseeing has just appeared on the scene in Malaga

A company organising traditional sightseeing tours of Malaga city has gone one step further and designed an interactive treasure hunt experience in which participants become explorers, allowing them to discover interesting corners of the city at their own pace through solving puzzles and uncovering hidden secrets. The idea is to make learning about the city more fun and interactive.

The company can customise each treasure hunt to the needs of its customers, including company team building events and bachelor parties. For bachelorette parties, the bride to be receives a personalised treasure book at the end with a special story, fun photos, and using anecdotes provided by her friends.

The company, Malaga City Adventure, also offers various activities for different age ranges, such as school visits, family visits, and team building. To make the activities accessible and appealing to all ages, they adapt the treasure hunts by adjusting the content and level of difficulty to fit the group.

Adventures come in Spanish, English, German, French, and Italian

For school visits, they create educational and fun challenges, while for family activities, they balance entertainment and challenge to ensure all ages enjoy the day. The adventures come in Spanish, English, German, French, and Italian.

So to avoid further crowding the busy streets of Málaga, the treasure hunts are organised in small private groups or divided teams into their own routes so to ensure even distribution throughout the city, allowing participants to enjoy the monuments in a more relaxed manner.