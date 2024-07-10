By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 16:50

Tree-mendous triumph: French cork oak takes world record. Image: Guinness Book of Records.

A monumental cork oak tree in Reynès, France, has been confirmed as the world’s tallest cork oak tree.

Standing at 21 metres (68 feet 10 inches), it surpasses the previous record holder, Portugal’s Sobreiro Monumental, which is 16.2 metres (53 feet) tall.

Cork oak trees are the main source of cork, used in products like wine stoppers and flooring.

Travel Guide Mention

The tree, now cared for by Serge Arnaudiès since the late 1980s, was once mentioned in an 1891 travel guide.

Serge discovered the guide, “Souvenirs du Midi par un homme du Nord,” at a flea market, which described the tree’s impressive dimensions and its valuable cork yield.

Intrigued, Serge bought the land, cleared the brush, and preserved the tree’s health, ceasing bark harvesting in the 1990s to protect it.

Officially Measured

Locals have long claimed it as the world’s largest cork oak tree, but it wasn’t officially measured until recently.

Now certified, they hope it will be recognised as a national symbol, similar to the previous record holder in Portugal.

The tallest living tree overall is “Hyperion,” a coast redwood in California, USA, standing at 116.07 metres (380.8 feet).