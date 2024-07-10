Vera Pride returns July 13

By John Smith •
Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 10:09
Tremendous turn out for Vera Pride 2023
Credit: Orgullo Vera Playa Facebook
Once again, Vera will be flying the Rainbow Flag as it welcomes the LGTBIQ+ Pride parade which takes place on Saturday July 13.
Due to the number of people who want to take part and the large number of people hoping to enjoy the spectacle, the route has yet again been extended with the parade starting from the Vera Plaza Shopping Centre at 8pm
Apart from the many ‘troupes’ who will be taking part in the parade there are a number of performers who will be on hand to entertain what is expected to be a large audience.
Among those who will be in Vera on the night, expect to see Sandy Show, Madame Pop, Valquiria, Arsinoe di Gavino, Peña Ninfas and the Love is Love Bus.
Support for the event has come from the Vera Council and nearly 40 businesses who are all committed to ensure that Vera Pride is once again a great success as well as a beacon for equality and acceptance.
