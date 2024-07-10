By Anna Ellis •
Villena sets sail: Enhancing tourism for cruise passengers.
Villena’s Department of Tourism is actively promoting the city as a preferred destination for international cruise passengers departing from the Port of Alicante.
Paula García, Councilor for Tourism, highlighted Villena’s strong positioning in this segment of the tourism industry, citing the increase in American tourists recorded in 2023.
She emphasised the need to enhance the city’s offerings, both municipally and publicly, to cater to these high-spending tourists’ preferences.
The councillor noted that the rise in American visitors to Villena, particularly to attractions like the Castle, is partly due to organised excursions for cruise passengers.
She specifically mentioned a recent visit on June 11, where 30 passengers from the Azamara Onward cruise ship, hailing from the USA and Canada, explored Villena Castle during their stopover in Alicante.
Villena boasts unique monumental attractions such as the Castle and the Treasure, which are compelling draws for cruise passengers.
García emphasised the importance of collaborating with local associations and the private sector to develop distinctive tourist experiences that complement these attractions.
Examples include tasting local products such as asparagus and cherries, visits to wineries, olive oil tastings, and engaging in activities with local associations, all topped off with experiencing the local cuisine at restaurants.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
