By Anna Akopyan • Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 11:40

Abandoned sofas Credit: Michael Coghlan, Flickr

The Political Party, Gents de Denia presented a notice protocol for the immediate removal of belongings abandoned on the streets, commenting that the left belongings “ruin the image of our city.”

“The protocol is presented in order to protect public health and restore the pride of living in a clean and safe city, all at no additional cost to citizens,” stated the Party.

They expressed their complaints that especially during tourist seasons, “the streets are invaded by accumulations of abandoned belongings, remains of construction and pruning.”

They noted; “This waste not only disfigures our city but also represents a serious risk to the health and safety of our neighbours.”

Gents de Denia explained that these belongings often become sources of infections, attract pests and cause accidents; “We cannot allow Denia to suffer this shame.”

The proposed protocol would mobilize municipal employees, including the Local Police, garbage collection services and gardening brigades to immediately detect and notify abandoned property.

Upon identifying the waste, it will be quickly and effectively removed. The councilor of Gents de Denia, Mario Vidal, emphasised the Party’s efforts; “Denia deserves clean and safe streets.”