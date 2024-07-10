By Anna Ellis •
Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 11:07
WhatsApp boarding passes: Iberia's new convenience. Image: Iberia / Facebook.
Starting this summer, passengers boarding Iberia planes can now conveniently receive their boarding passes via WhatsApp.
As part of its summer campaign, the Spanish airline has introduced several new features aimed at enhancing the travel experience for its customers.
Airline tickets are crucial documents for travellers, essential for starting their holidays.
While some airlines still require passengers to carry physical boarding passes, many have transitioned to electronic options, either through dedicated mobile apps or stored in smartphone wallets for offline access.
Iberia is taking this a step further by facilitating these processes directly through WhatsApp.
For Iberia passengers, the designated WhatsApp number for these services is (+34) 676676004.
This channel will soon enable payments for additional services, such as purchasing extra luggage.
An exclusive WhatsApp channel has also been set up for Iberia Plus Platino, Infinita, and Infinita Prime customers, offering tailored assistance and services.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.