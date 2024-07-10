By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Jul 2024 • 11:07

WhatsApp boarding passes: Iberia's new convenience. Image: Iberia / Facebook.

Starting this summer, passengers boarding Iberia planes can now conveniently receive their boarding passes via WhatsApp.

As part of its summer campaign, the Spanish airline has introduced several new features aimed at enhancing the travel experience for its customers.

Airline tickets are crucial documents for travellers, essential for starting their holidays.

While some airlines still require passengers to carry physical boarding passes, many have transitioned to electronic options, either through dedicated mobile apps or stored in smartphone wallets for offline access.

A Step Further

Iberia is taking this a step further by facilitating these processes directly through WhatsApp.

For Iberia passengers, the designated WhatsApp number for these services is (+34) 676676004.

Additional Services

This channel will soon enable payments for additional services, such as purchasing extra luggage.

An exclusive WhatsApp channel has also been set up for Iberia Plus Platino, Infinita, and Infinita Prime customers, offering tailored assistance and services.