99 Sushi Bar Unveils Summer Terrace

By EWN • Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 15:02

Marbella’s culinary scene has been enhanced by the newly unveiled summer terrace at 99 Sushi Bar. The July 4 opening was a fabulous evening!

The terrace exudes elegance and comfort. The open-air setting allows one to enjoy a serene dining experience with soft breezes and panoramic views. A smart casual dress code is recommended, reflecting the relaxed yet stylish vibe of the venue.

The menu at 99 Sushi Bar combines tradition and innovation. The opening night showcased this philosophy perfectly, with dishes that tantalised taste buds and delighted with their presentation.

Guests loved the salmon flambe, a masterful fusion of smoky char and melt-in-your-mouth tenderness. The Gunkan impressed with its precision – fresh seafood nestled upon perfectly seasoned rice, resulting in an explosion of flavour.

For those seeking a taste of culinary artistry, the Yu burger was a revelation. The juicy patty, paired with crispy fries, offered a delightful textural contrast. Meanwhile, the crowd-favourite, tiger prawns tempura, combined light, crispy batter with perfectly cooked prawns.

Locally sourced red tuna from Barbate and caramelised cod further elevated the dining experience, beautifully complementing the extensive selection of wines, champagnes, and refreshing beverages.

With its dedication to fresh, local ingredients, innovative cuisine, and a passionate team, 99 Sushi Bar’s summer terrace promises to be a culinary success. General Manager Manzur says – “We hope that throughout the season you will continue to support us and come to taste the wonders that the team does here.”

Francisco Troya, a key figure in the restaurant’s management, stressed the team’s dedication to sticking to the roots when preparing their dishes. – “We represent local products from Malaga in our menu.”

Chef John Patrick, head chef at 99 Sushi Bar, expressed his gratitude to the guests for their support and enthusiasm during the terrace’s opening event – “I want to thank everyone for coming. It was a pleasure to be part of it. Here we don’t stop creating new projects.”

The on-site vegetable garden further reflects this commitment, providing fresh produce directly to the kitchen.

Located within the luxurious Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Resort 99 Sushi Bar is a short drive from the main coastal road. There is ample parking within the resort. For those seeking a car-free experience, a quick taxi or rideshare from nearby Marbella or Estepona whisks you there in under 20 minutes.

Open from 7pm to 11pm Monday through Saturday, the terrace offers diners the promise of an unforgettable evening. Indulge in delectable sushi creations under a canopy of stars, surrounded by the Valle del Golf courses. Reservations are highly recommended, especially during peak hours and weekends.

So why wait? Book your table and experience a taste of summer magic at 99 Sushi Bar!

Urbanizacion Villa Padierna, Autovia del Mediterraneo, km166, 29679 Marbella, Malaga

952 889 150

Sponsored