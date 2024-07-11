Arboleas Rocks returns July 20

By John Smith • Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 18:18

Rewind will be appearing at Arboleas Rocks Credit: Rewind Facebook

We are fast approaching July 20 which sees the return of the free Arboleas Rocks event which is being organised by the MBLV Group of friends.

Free concert

In a previous report on the upcoming event, it was suggested that those attending would be asked to donate money for the charities and we are pleased to confirm that it has been made clear by the MBLV Group of friends that this will not be the case but all profits from the bar which they are running will be allocated to the Arboleas Pensionistas and the Municipal Band.

Six groups or musicians will perform

So enjoy the free event which takes place outside the community centre in Arboleas and sees performances from the final selection of Seldom Sober, Rebel Yell!, Kayleigh Easton, Disco Inferno, Rewind and No Potable with the first act appearing at 6pm.

There will be refreshments and a fully stocked bar, with beer on draft and plenty of food available including rotisserie chicken and much more.

The community centre will be where the night market will take place, so you can browse a selection of products including cakes, sweets and all sorts of other items.