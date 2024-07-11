Celebrating 90 years of Giorgio Armani

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 19:17

Giorgio Armani Credit: Giorgio Armani, Facebook

On July 11, the world celebrated 90 years of the Italian icon, Giorgio Armani. Next year, the fashion designer will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his brand.

The emblem of elegance, Armani´s style has been reshaping Europe and beyond, blessing us with a chic touch of timeless class in garments that continue to be worn throughout decades.

Nor men or women have been the same since Armani entered the fashion scene. “I was the first to soften the image of men, and harden the image of women,” he once said, referring to his unique styling of effortlessly chic suits.

Inspired by the golden era of Hollywood, Armani brought back class in unforgettable catwalks and placed Italy on the forefront of global fashion, with Made in Italy becoming an iconic mark of quality.

“I don´t have a formula to pass on. I always did it my own way,” Armani once said. “Passion. Risk. Tenacity. Consistency. This is my professional history.”

Born the first of three children in Northern Italy, in his youth Armani initially desired a career in medicine and joined the University of Milan´s Medicine Department.

In 1953, he suspended his education and served in the military, after which he took on various jobs, including window dresser and a salesman. It was then that he started gathering his experience in the fashion market.

In the 1960s, he began designing men´s clothes and from there, followed history.After working with Hilton, Bagutta, Montedoro and other renowned companies, Armani established his own brand in 1975; focusing on men´s apparel.

By 1990 he claimed 2,000 shops worldwide. His annual sales stood roughly at 2 billion. By now, the value of his assets is 11,2 billion dollars; a fortune that places him among the five richest people in Italy.

Beyond inspiring people through fashion, Armani employs his resources to do good for the community, collaborating with charities including O3 Oblettivo, San Patrignano, Sant´Egidio, OSF and more; in the 90 years of his life, the world has surely been a much greater place.