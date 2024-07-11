Christy’s Bar – Euro 2024

By EWN • Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 21:38

Photocredit Christys

Experience the Best of Euro 2024 Final at Christy’s Irish Gastrobar in Fuengirola!

Have you visited Christy’s revamped private terrace recently? It gets better all the time! Our terrace is now bigger and better than ever, making it the perfect spot to catch all the action of the Euro 2024 final.

We’ve recently extended our terrace, doubling the covered area, which is ideal for private parties. The addition of high tables, hanging plants, fans, and dimmed lighting gives the terrace a superb look and a relaxed vibe. Plus, with four new speakers, the sports commentary is now crystal clear.

At Christy’s, you’ll find drink offers at prices you won’t find anywhere else in Fuengirola. Come and see just how inviting our terrace is for a few drinks, a meal, a private party, or to watch live sports.

To reserve your spot and enjoy the final of Euro 2024 in style, send a WhatsApp message to 0034 620 226 911.