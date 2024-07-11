Czech folk group viewed by millions

By John Smith •
Updated: 11 Jul 2024 • 16:45
The Milan Brouček Cimbalom Music
Credit: CMMB
Who would have thought that a video by what at first appears to be a traditional Czech folk music group should take social media by storm?
There are six members of the permanent group known as the Milan Brouček Cimbalom Music (CMMB) and they play a wide range of different music with three violins, double bass, accordion and cimbalom (dulcimer).
Although they play a great deal of Czech, Bohemian and Moravian music, both classical and folk, they also stray into the world of Roma music, film scores, pop and rock.
It was almost as an afterthought that as an encore at a Czech Radio Pilsen concert that they decided to play Nothing Else Matters by Metallica in their own inimitable style and the video has now been viewed by more than two million people as well as being shared by Metallica to their fans.
Hardly an overnight sensation as they were formed 10 years ago but there is no question that this collection of graduates from the Prague Academy of Performing Arts is made up of excellent musicians who enjoy sharing their love of different musical genres with their audiences.
They have recently opened the Muses on the Water music festival in České Budějovice which saw the sextet performing on a floating stage at the confluence of the Vltava and Malše rivers.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.