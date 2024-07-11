Czech folk group viewed by millions

By John Smith • Updated: 11 Jul 2024 • 16:45

The Milan Brouček Cimbalom Music Credit: CMMB

Who would have thought that a video by what at first appears to be a traditional Czech folk music group should take social media by storm?

There are six members of the permanent group known as the Milan Brouček Cimbalom Music (CMMB) and they play a wide range of different music with three violins, double bass, accordion and cimbalom (dulcimer).

Although they play a great deal of Czech, Bohemian and Moravian music, both classical and folk, they also stray into the world of Roma music, film scores, pop and rock.

Metallica, Czech folk music, Muse on the Water

It was almost as an afterthought that as an encore at a Czech Radio Pilsen concert that they decided to play Nothing Else Matters by Metallica in their own inimitable style and the video has now been viewed by more than two million people as well as being shared by Metallica to their fans.

Hardly an overnight sensation as they were formed 10 years ago but there is no question that this collection of graduates from the Prague Academy of Performing Arts is made up of excellent musicians who enjoy sharing their love of different musical genres with their audiences.

They have recently opened the Muses on the Water music festival in České Budějovice which saw the sextet performing on a floating stage at the confluence of the Vltava and Malše rivers.