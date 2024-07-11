By Anna Ellis •
Orihuela has announced its tenth Tapa Route, scheduled for September.
This popular gastronomic event has become a major tourist attraction, featuring 25 local establishments offering a total of 44 different tapas: 22 savoury, 12 sweet, and 10 cocktails/Gin-Tonics.
Gonzalo Montoya, the Councilor for Tourism, expressed his satisfaction with the increasing number of participating restaurants.
He noted that more restaurants are participating this year compared to last year, with growth seen not only in Orihuela’s urban area but also along the coast and in the districts.
In 2023, 20 establishments participated, presenting a total of 30 tapas: 14 savoury, 9 sweet, and 7 cocktails/Gin-Tonics.
The increased participation this year highlights the enthusiasm and commitment of the local gastronomic sector.
Montoya emphasised the economic importance of the Tapa Route for the municipality, noting that Orihuela is a hub for tourism, hospitality, and services.
The participating bars and establishments this year include Bar Estanco, Bar La Tapa, Casa Pepe, Café Madeira, Café La Luna, Cervecería Bobber, Confitería Nueva Bécquer, Confitería Ruiz, Confitería San Gabriel, Divine Bite, El Divino by Cosafina, El Divino by Davinia Martínez, Gastrobar Haizea, La Botellica de Enmedio, La Pepa, Mesón El Rocío, Mi Barraca, New Harpo, Pizzería Di Mando, Raggu, Restaurante Pico del Águila, Sercotel Palacio Tudemir, Susi Gastrofusion, The Hot Buffalo, and Valentina Café.
