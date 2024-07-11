By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 9:34

Easing the crunch: Alicante adds buses to airport route. Image: Vectalia / Facebook.

The lack of efficient public transport linking Alicante with Miguel Hernández Airport has long been a concern.

The issue is particularly noticeable during the summer months when queues for taxis and buses become commonplace.

With no rail connection in sight, both taxi and bus services remain the primary means for travellers to commute between the airport and the city, leading to frequent overcrowding.

Ongoing Issue

In response to this ongoing issue, officials recently met with Vectalia, the bus service concessionaire for the airport route.

Their objective was to address the long waiting times and overcrowding experienced by passengers arriving in Alicante.

As a result of these discussions, a decision was made to enhance the C-6 bus line, which serves as the vital link between the airport and the provincial capital.

Immediate Action

The immediate action taken was to increase the number of buses operating on this route.

Previously serviced by four vehicles, the fleet was bolstered with an additional fifth coach.

This addition allows for a reduction in bus frequency from every 15 minutes to every 12 minutes, with variations depending on traffic conditions.

Peak Hours

Importantly, the extra capacity helps alleviate passenger congestion, particularly during peak travel hours.

Currently, the C-6 line operates with three buses capable of accommodating up to sixty passengers each and two larger buses capable of carrying up to eighty passengers each.

These adjustments aim to improve the overall transport experience for travellers landing at Miguel Hernández Airport, providing more reliable and efficient connectivity between the airport and Alicante City.