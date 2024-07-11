By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 17:38

Elche's hospitality hot streak: Higher rates, higher occupancy. Image: DavideAngelini / Shutterstock.com.

Hotels in Elche are experiencing strong growth, with occupancy rates and prices rising compared to last year.

Over 90 per cent of hotel beds were occupied in June, specifically 90.3 per cent, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the same month in 2023.

May’s Figures

Although this doesn’t surpass May’s exceptional figure, which was 0.9 points higher, it shows a positive trend throughout 2024.

The Association of Tourism Companies of Elche (AETE) confirms this steady improvement every month.

Profitability is also on the rise, with the average room price reaching €87.73, up by €11.01 from June 2023 and €6.33 higher than May’s rate.

Increasing Average Rates

Increasing average rates is a key goal for Elche tourism, and these gains help narrow the price gap with nearby destinations.

Hotels are nearly full on weekends in almost all AETE member establishments.

Professional and sporting events also boost occupancy rates at other times.

National Tourism

Nationally, tourism remains strong.