England beat Netherlands earning Euro 2024 final spot

By Tristan Kirkland • Updated: 11 Jul 2024 • 1:05

Dutch keeper Bart Verbruggen unsucessfully stretches to stop Ollie Watkins' shot in the 89th minute. Via England Mens National Team instagram page (@England)

England breaks Dutch hearts just minutes before the end of regulation, sending the Three Lions to their second consecutive Euro Cup final.

The Netherlands opened the scoreline just seven minutes into the match after Xavi Simmons put his foot through the ball and past the keeper, scoring his first goal of the tournament. Dutch fans in the stadium were raucous seeing their team take an early lead in a game where few favored them to win against England.

Just five minutes later, Bukayo Saka made a snaking run into the 18-yard box, drawing defenders towards him. His shot was blocked, careening up into the air and down into space at the top of the box. Harry Kane found himself in the right place at the right time as he lined up and struck the ball over the net, drawing a penalty in the process as Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries stuck a foot in late and hit Kane after he struck the ball.

Dutch goalie Bart Verbruggen guessed right, but Kane tucked the penalty into the side netting, just out of his reach, bringing the game level.

From that point, the game was very closely contested, neither team could establish control over the center of the pitch resulting in isolated chances for both teams. Both teams made substitutions in the second half, looking for an offensive spark to break the deadlock. None proved as impactful as Manager Gareth Southgate’s decision to take off scorer and English captain Harry Kane in favour of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who scored the go-ahead just 9 minutes after being subbed on.

The move developed quickly, Arsenal Midfielder found Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, who played a through ball into the box to Watkins, who took his chance perfectly, driving a low shot into the far corner earlier than Dutch keeper Verbruggen perhaps expected.

The goal scored at 89:59 set the record for the latest-ever goal in World Cup and European Cup history excluding extra time. Southgate has now led England to finals in two of the four major tournaments he’s coached the team in.