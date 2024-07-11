English wine no longer a joke

By Linda Hall •
Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 9:40
: ENGLISH VINES: Taittinger’s first Domaine Evremond wines ready in September
Photo credit: CC/Nilfanion
Taittinger, one of France’s best-known champagne houses, launches the first of its Domaine Evremond wines in Chilham (Kent) this September.
The Evremond vineyard is a joint venture between Champagne Taittinger and Hatch Mansfield, the French winemaker’s business partner in the UK.
Taittinger acquired the Kent apple orchards in 2015 with an initial planting of 20 hectares of vines gradually increasing to 40 over the following three years. The results of almost nine years’ work and a £15 million (€17.8 million) investment are now ready to fill glasses.
As the climate changes, not only Taittinger but other big names are investing large sums of money on producing wine in England. These include Pommery which now has an estate in Old Alresford (Hampshire).
Rising temperatures mean that some parts of England are perfect for wine-making and Kent’s chalky soil is little different from the Champagne region.
“English wine was taken as a bit of a joke 30 years ago. Now, it definitely is not,” Patrick McGrath, Hatch Mansfield’s managing director, said.
“One of the beauties of English sparkling wine is the acidity,” he told the UK media recently. “It’s slightly racier than champagne,” McGrath explained. “Champagne is a bit riper and fatter.”
