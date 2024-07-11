Euro final ticket prices soar

By Tristan Kirkland •
Updated: 11 Jul 2024 • 16:02
Ticket reselling has proven a lucrative endeavour for scalpers. Motortion Films Via Shutterstock
Ahead of the highly anticipated European Cup final between Spain and England, ticket resellers are having a field day with the markups they are offering for even what were the cheapest tickets available.
After “fan first” tickets were originally released to the public on July 11, prices started at £80, just hours later, the cheapest tickets are now hovering around £2,045, a 2,456% increase. The most expensive tickets, ´prime seats´ as they were designated by UEFA, which originally sold for £1,285, are now being offered on Viagogo for at least £6,380 for a single ticket, an increase of just under 80%.
Tickets are not all that have seen a dramatic price hike. Hotels within a 2-mile radius of Berlin´s Olympiastadion are charging an average of 30 per cent more for tickets on Sunday night compared to Saturday, with a stunning 96% of rooms booked.
Spain has looked to be firing on all cylinders all tournament, beating France 2-1 to qualify for the final, with key production from Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal in attack and Marc Cucurella in defence.
England haven´t always looked like the clear favourite in their matches, however have shown grit and a killer instinct in front of goal when it counts, scoring in the dying moments of the match to keep their campaign alive against both Slovakia and most recently against the Netherlands.
Hey everyone! I was born in Utah, United States, where I lived most of my life, before moving to Madrid when I was 17. I lived there for 7 years, graduating from Saint Louis University's Madrid Campus in Journalism before Joining Euro Weekly News! Leave me a comment to tell me what you thought of the story!
