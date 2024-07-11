Explore Murcia’s wild side: Summer adventures in nature

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 14:14

Explore, learn, and protect! Image: Shutterstock/ Anetlanda

This summer, Murcia is offering a bunch of cool activities in its Natural Spaces through the ‘Activities Backpack’ program by the Environment Department. They’ve got exhibitions, workshops, and guided tours all about teaching folks about nature.

‘Activities Backpack’ Program: Fun and Learning in Nature

Maria Cruz Ferreira, the regional secretary for Energy, Sustainability, and Climate Action, emphasised the importance of these activities in promoting a deeper connection with the environment and encouraging community involvement in conservation efforts.

Connect with Nature: Exhibitions, Workshops, and Tours

The series kicked off with ‘Immerse Yourself in the Posidonia Forests,’ an exhibition at the Visitor Centre of the Regional Park of Salinas de San Pedro del Pinatar. Featuring underwater photographs by Javier Murcia, the exhibition showcases the beauty and biodiversity of these underwater ecosystems.

Other highlights include ‘Park from the Bus,’ a mobile information service at Calblanque Regional Park, and ‘Take It Up a Notch: Clean Up Calblanque,’ aimed at promoting responsible environmental practices among visitors.

Learn More and Reserve Your Spot at Murcianatural.carm.es

These activities are open to all without prior reservation and are accessible to people with disabilities. Interested participants can find more information and reserve spots on the website www.murcianatural.carm.es, with funding support from the European Regional Development Fund.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here