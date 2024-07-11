By Anna Ellis •
From Popcorn to premiere: Germany makes cinema affordable again. Image: bbernard / Shutterstock.com.
The 49-euro pass, popularly known as the Deutschlandticket, has gained widespread recognition for its innovative approach to public transport accessibility and simplicity.
Now, a similar concept has been adopted by the Federal Film Board (FFA) in Germany, aimed at movie enthusiasts.
This initiative, named Cinfinity, is set to launch nationwide in October, allowing subscribers to attend any participating cinema for a monthly fee of €12.50.
In Germany, where the average cinema ticket price was €9.71 in 2023 and can rise to €12 on weekends, Cinfinity offers a significant cost-saving opportunity.
Essentially, if cinema-goers watch more than one film per month, they save money, making the subscription highly attractive.
Although not a novel concept in Germany, as the neighbouring Netherlands has offered cinema flat rates for a decade, Cinfinity aims to boost cinema attendance nationwide.
The subscription is not limited to specific chains but includes all cinemas that join the initiative.
Over 100 cinemas have signed up, with more expected to follow.
Prospective users can sign up for Cinfinity through a dedicated app and are encouraged to check if their local cinema is participating.
This new service arrives at a critical time when traditional cinema attendance faces challenges from individual movie consumption on electronic devices.
However, Cinfinity anticipates a €10 to €20 per cent increase in cinema attendance if projections hold.
This new service arrives at a critical time when traditional cinema attendance faces challenges from individual movie consumption on electronic devices.

However, Cinfinity anticipates a €10 to €20 per cent increase in cinema attendance if projections hold.
